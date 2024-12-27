Huawei Ranked First In IDC's Global Wearables Market For First Three Quarters Of 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) has been ranked first in IDC's Global Wearable Device Quarterly Tracking report for global shipments in the first three quarters of 2024. Renowned for its cutting-edge products that blend innovative and features with trendy designs, being ranked top in the market consistently across three quarters is a testament to Huawei's leadership in the industry. This recognition underscores Huawei's influential success and dedication to revolutionising the wearables market.











HUAWEI Leads Global Wearable Device Market:

The latest IDC's Global Wearable Device Market Quarterly Tracking Report shows that despite a global decline in wrist-worn device shipments in 2024, the Chinese market maintained the impressive year-on-year growth rate of 20.1%, driving global expansion.





Huawei stood out with a notable year-on-year increase of 44.3% in global shipments, clinching the top position with a remarkable market share of 16.9%, and dominating the domestic market with 35.7%. To date, Huawei has secured the top ranking in shipments for the first three quarters, underscoring its strong market presence and deep expertise in the smart wearables sector.

Key Wearables Launched in 2024:

This year, Huawei has made waves in the wearable market with a series of groundbreaking launches, including HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5, and HUAWEI WATCH D2.

HUAWEI WATCH D2 delivers accurate 24-hour dynamic blood pressure monitoring while HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 enhances overall wellness by integrating features such as calorie tracking and nutritional analysis.

Combining a state-of-the-art HUAWEI TruSense System with advanced sports functionality, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 has captivated markets around the world and earned accolades from leading media like WAREABLE and ANDROID AUTHORITY.

Huawei is reshaping the landscape of technological innovation through its products by setting new benchmarks and actively driving the future of wearable health technology, making high-quality, accessible health monitoring a reality for users worldwide.

How Huawei's Localisation Strategy Fuelled Global Expansion and Brand Influence:

Huawei has made significant strides in appealing to overseas consumers in markets like Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa markets by enhancing localised operations and executing impactful marketing strategies.

By appointing Sir Mo Farah and Pamela Reif as HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors as well as hosting major product launch events in cities such as Dubai, Barcelona, and Brazil, Huawei effectively strengthened its connection with consumers worldwide and created buzz around its new releases.

Moreover, through initiatives like“Light Up Your Rings” and“Tech with Love” Huawei's wearables continue to embrace its philosophy of technology that warms hearts, offering consumers both innovative and human-centred health solutions.

These strategic moves have reinforced Huawei as a leader in the wearables industry, captivating users worldwide, and solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional products across the globe.