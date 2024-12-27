Dubai Health Dental Hospital Pediatric Dentistry Clinic Earns Certified Autism Centertm Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Dubai Hospital Dentistry has become the first healthcare facility in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation.

- Dr. Anas AlSalami, Program Director at Dubai Health Dental Hospital

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai Health Dental Hospital Pediatric Dentistry Clinic has achieved the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ), becoming the first healthcare facility in Dubai to do so. The CAC designation recognizes facilities and organizations committed to providing inclusive and accessible services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals by equipping their patient-facing workforce with specialized autism and sensory awareness training and certification.

As part of this achievement, 80% of the clinic's patient-facing staff have completed the training, adding the facility to the growing number of CACs in Dubai. This milestone supports Dubai's mission to become the first Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere-a city-wide initiative led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This designation recognizes communities that have gone above and beyond to ensure autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel welcome and supported through certified lodging, recreation, and healthcare facilities.

Dr. Anas AlSalami, Program Director of Pediatric Dentistry at Dubai Health Dental Hospital, said,“We are honored that the Pediatric Dentistry Clinic at Dubai Health Dental Hospital is the first healthcare facility in Dubai to achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM designation by IBCCES. This milestone upholds our 'Patient First' promise and reinforces our dedication to serving every member of our community with empathy and excellence. By equipping our team with specialized knowledge and skills, we aim to ensure every child receives the best possible oral care tailored to their needs. I am truly grateful to the Dubai Health leadership and our dedicated teams for their unwavering support and teamwork, which made this achievement possible.”

With autistic individuals being more prone to hospitalization due to co-occurring medical conditions, sensory sensitivities, and challenges in communication, families often struggle to find healthcare facilities equipped to meet their unique needs. Visits to hospitals can be especially stressful due to untrained staff, overstimulating environments, and a lack of accommodations for sensory sensitivities. To address this growing concern, IBCCES provides specialized training and certification programs for healthcare facilities, ensuring medical professionals are prepared to deliver compassionate, inclusive, and effective care tailored to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

The Dubai Health Dental Hospital Pediatric Dentistry Clinic offers specialized services designed to meet the unique needs of autistic patients, ensuring a comfortable and supportive experience. These clinics feature sensory-friendly environments with calming lighting, soothing music, and designated quiet areas to help minimize sensory overload. Their dental professionals are extensively trained in working with autistic children, using gentle techniques and clear, straightforward communication to ease anxiety. Individualized treatment plans are tailored to each child's needs, incorporating gradual desensitization to dental procedures and extended appointment durations with regular breaks. To enhance comfort and engagement, they employ visual aids, social stories, and effective behavior management strategies. These comprehensive services reflect their commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care while addressing the distinctive needs of autistic patients.

“We are proud to recognize Dubai Health Dental Hospital Pediatric Dentistry Clinic as the first healthcare facility to achieve the Certified Autism CenterTM designation in the city of Dubai,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“Their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility aligns perfectly with the city-wide initiative to make Dubai a more welcoming place to visit, work, and live. We couldn't be more honored to support this mission. We hope this accomplishment inspires more healthcare facilities to follow their lead.”

IBCCES has been an industry leader for over 20 years in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. The organization provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

