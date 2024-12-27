Putin To Coordinate With DPRK In New Year To Counter Threats, Challenges

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Dec 28 (NNN-KCNA) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said, his country and the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), will further coordinate efforts in the coming year, to cope with current threats and challenges, it was reported yesterday.

Putin made the remarks earlier this month, in a new year's message to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

Noting that their talks in Pyongyang this June have raised bilateral relations to a new level, said in the message that, the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, which was signed, based on the outcomes of their talks, provided conditions for a fundamental expansion of beneficial bilateral cooperation in all major fields.

In the coming year, the two sides will continue their joint work, to implement this historic treaty and further coordinate efforts to cope with the threats and challenges of the current times, said Putin.

On June 19, the two leaders signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following their talks in Pyongyang. The treaty came into force on Dec 4, after the ratification instruments of the treaty were exchanged in Moscow.– NNN-KCNA