Sybiha Talked To MFA Of Argentina
Date
12/27/2024 7:07:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke with his Argentine counterpart Gerardo Vertone.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote about this on the social Network X.
Sybiha noted that the conversation with Vertone was a continuation of today's telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and Argentina , Volodymyr Zelensky and Javier Milei.
“We discussed practical steps to implement their agreements. Argentina strongly supports Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence. We appreciate it,” Sybiha wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, Zelensky discussed economic and security cooperation with Argentine President Javier Milei , as well as partnership within Mercosur.
Photo: Facebook / Andrii Sybiha
