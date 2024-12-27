Qatar's Haidan, Al Naemi Shine On Opening Day Of Al Shaqab International Showjumping League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The first round of the Al Shaqab International Showjumping League began on Friday, with riders delivering thrilling performances on the opening day at Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

Hussain Said A M Haidan demonstrated his skill to win Friday's marquee event, the CSI1 Al Shaqab Champions (Open Class) 130cm, riding Viahipi d'Auzay to a flawless time of 29.30 seconds.

The podium was dominated by Qatar, with Fahad Jassim H K Al Thani securing second place after completing the course in 32.16 seconds aboard Ambre de Beaufour. Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber, riding Serendipity, took third place with a time of 32.26 seconds.

Qatar's Sultan Salem Al Naemi, riding Cethys de Vernay, reigned supreme in the CSIY-B Youth Champions 125cm, clocking a flawless 41.80 seconds in the second and decisive phase.

Saad Ahmed Al Saad, astride Craquante de Mazin, secured the silver medal for Qatar with an error-free 42.63 seconds in the second and decisive phase. Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Fahad Al Eid, riding the nine-year-old Proud, followed closely with a time of 42.94 seconds in the second phase, earning third place.

Head of the Horse Riding Academy Karam Syed Majid Hamad Al Husny honoured the winners of 125cm class.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Hasan Al Hady emerged as the winner of the CSIJ-B Junior 115cm event, partnering with Capoen. The duo posted impressive times of 34.26 seconds and 32.98 seconds in the two phases to secure the top spot.

Qatar's Fahad Jassim H K Al Thani, riding Hazel de Luxe, finished in second place after clocking 33.57 seconds and 33.27 seconds in his rounds. Another home rider, Mohammed Jassim A J Al Thani, aboard Cattleya Plassay, claimed third place with times of 38.43 seconds and 40.41 seconds.

Khalid Al Nuami, Al Shaqab League Manager, awarded the riders of the Junior Champions Class 115 cm

Also on Friday, Qatar's Abdulaziz Jassim A J Al Thani teamed up with Gabbana M to deliver a stellar performance in the CSICh-B Future Champions 105cm event, winning the title with a time of 30.49 seconds in the second phase. Fellow Qatari rider Sharida Nasser SS Al Kaabi, riding the 14-year-old Famous, finished second in 33.86 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Mutairi earned third place with Baccarat d'Azur after a time of 35.77 seconds.

Syed Hamza Al Qawari, Director of Institutional Services in Al Shaqab, crowned the podium winners of 105cm event.

In Intro. 3 Optimum Time – 80 cm class, Abdulla Faisal Al Mana claimed victory, completing the course in a perfect 73.33 seconds aboard seven-year-old Al Sadd. Rashid Abdulaziz T Al Torki, riding Faradiba, posted a time of 72.55 seconds to secure second place, while Aisha Jassim M. Al Sorour took third with a time of 75.74 seconds aboard Geale.

Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi, Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab, awarded the winning riders of the intro 80 cm class.

Earlier, Abdulaziz Nayef M. Al Hajri set the tone for an exciting opening day by delivering a flawless routine with Vegas in the Intro. 1 Optimum Time – 40 cm class, finishing in 53.99 seconds to win the gold medal. Abzulaziz Mohamed A Al Asmakh, riding Pedro, claimed the silver medal, while Jabr Abdulrahman A. Al Muftah, also aboard Pedro, took home the bronze.

Head of Commercial at Al Shaqab, Abdulrahman Al Kaabi, awarded the winning riders of the intro 40 cm class.

The opening round of the competition will conclude on Saturday, with seven titles yet to be decided, including the highly anticipated Al Shaqab Champions 135 cm class.

The first round of the Al Shaqab International Showjumping League serves as a qualifier for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final, with competitions in the Junior, Young Rider, and Youth categories.