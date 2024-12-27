Number Of Enemy Attacks Increased In North, No Offensive Group Spotted - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the north, the number of by Russian on the border increased yesterday, but no enemy strike group is currently forming to move deeper into Ukraine.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group, Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, Ukrinform reports.

“The operational situation is tense. Over the past day, the enemy has significantly intensified... shelling of the border. 43 settlements came under fire over the past day. There was a certain pause in the enemy's active use of guided aerial bombs from aircraft and unguided helicopter missiles, but over the past day we recorded such cases, and the number of attacks has increased by 2.5 times since the day before,” said Colonel Mysnyk.

He clarified that the attacks are taking place along the entire border:“These are Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, but the concentration is mostly in Sumy region.” The spokesperson reminded that the Defense Forces“are also performing tasks in the adjacent territories,” so the concentration of shelling is the highest in this region.

Regarding the activities of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in this area of the front, Mysnyk reminded that the northern border has a difficult terrain, and the defense system is built to withstand possible enemy offensives.

“Fortifications, mines, barriers - the entire defense system is built in such a way as to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory. Of course, our intelligence allows us to observe deep into Russian territory, to prevent any enemy military or infantry concentrations from approaching the border, and to try to destroy them as much as possible. The enemy's use of subversive reconnaissance groups is constantly active here, especially given the difficult weather conditions. However, technical means allow us to detect them in a timely manner and repel them,” the spokesman said.

He said that the enemy subversive reconnaissance groups move in the border area in civilian vehicles and non-military clothing, but intelligence monitors all movements of the invaders.

“Currently, the technical means of Ukrainian intelligence allow us to record even the fact that they can use their internal transportation infrastructure. They like to move troops and equipment by rail and road. We have all the hub stations under our attention, we can timely detect such movements along the border or rotational changes in the composition of enemy troops, and now we do not record any creation of a large-scale grouping for offensive actions on the border,” said Mysnyk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 115 times from various types of weapons at the border of Chernihiv , Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day.