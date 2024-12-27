Zelensky Calls On Western Partners To Impose Sanctions Against Ivanishvili Following Example Of US

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western partners to impose sanctions against Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream ruling party, following the example of the United States.

He wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Ivanishvili is the de facto in Tbilisi today and is doing everything to bring Georgia under Putin's control. The loss of any country in our region, the destruction of democracy for one people and the spread of criminal Russian influence pose a danger to the entire region, to all peoples,” Zelensky said.

He reminded that Ukraine has already applied a full set of sanctions against Ivanishvili and key individuals in his mafia group.

“Now there is another decisive action - strong American sanctions. And we call on all European partners, all partners in the world who value normal life and freedom of peoples, to apply such sanctions against Ivanishvili so that he realizes what the price is for destroying the independence of his country and humiliating the Georgian people,” the President emphasized.

He thanked the United States for taking a strong step in support of the Georgian people and the entire region.

“We believe that no mafia will be able to steal the dream of the Georgian people of a free life in the family of free nations, in the European community,” Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the United States government announced sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, a Georgian billionair with ties to the Kremlin and founder of the Georgian Dream ruling party.

