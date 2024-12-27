S. Korea's New Acting President Vows Stable Management Of State Affairs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 28 (NNN-YONHAP) – of and Finance, Choi Sang-mok, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, vowed the stable management of state affairs yesterday, after becoming the new acting president, following the impeachment of Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo.

Choi said in a statement that, it would be of utmost significance to minimise the confusion of state affairs, pledging to do his best to stabilise the management.

The acting president stressed the importance of solid security, unshakable economy and stable public order, saying, he felt heavy responsibility for the current situation.

He instructed civil servants to fulfill responsibilities in their respective positions, without negligence, to overcome the current difficulties.

The motion to impeach Han was passed in the National Assembly earlier in the day as Han, who had served as an acting president, following President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, refrained from appointing three constitutional court justices, who will fill vacancies on the nine-member bench for Yoon's impeachment trial.

It was the first time in the country's modern history that an impeachment motion against an acting president was put to a vote, and passed in the National Assembly.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec 14, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on insurrection charge, declared an emergency martial law on the night of Dec 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.– NNN-YONHAP