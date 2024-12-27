Fico Threatens Ukraine With Retaliatory Measures If Russian Gas Transit Is Cut Off
Date
12/27/2024 7:07:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday that his country would consider actions in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit from January 1, 2025.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by radio Svoboda .
“After January 1, we will assess the situation and the possibility of taking retaliatory measures against Ukraine,” Fico said in a video posted on the social network.
According to the politician, if necessary, Bratislava will stop supplying electricity, which Ukraine desperately needs, or agree on another course of action.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to transit gas to European countries if it was not gas of Russian origin. This year, the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine signed between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom expires. Kyiv's position on this issue is unwavering: there will be no new contract with the aggressor state.
