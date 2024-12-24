Mandhana Moves Closer To Top Spot In ODI, T20I Rankings

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 24 (IANS) India batter Smriti Mandhana has moved closer to the top spot in both the T20I and ODI batting rankings as the left-hander sits in second place in both categories after strong performances against the West Indies across the formats.

As per the latest rankings update shared by the ICC on Tuesday, Mandhana's ODI rating of 739 is only bettered by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt's 773, and her T20I rating of 753 is narrowly shaved by her Australian counterpart Beth Mooney's 757.

Mandhana, 28, moved up to No. 2 after registering the scores of 62 off 41 and 77 off 47 in the two T20Is for the week. This completes a trifecta of half-centuries against Hayley Matthews' team in as many games. In the first ODI in Vadodara, she scored 91 off 102, as she now boasts a 50-plus score in her last five innings in international action.

Matthews, on the other hand, with scores of 85 not out off 47 and 22 off 17 in the two T20Is, jumped two spots to equal-third on the rankings, levelling with Australia's Tahlia McGrath with a rating of 748.

The Indian pair of Radha Yadav (up three places to 16th) and Shreyanka Patil (up one place to 20th) have progressed in the T20I bowling rankings.

In the ODI rankings, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 34 in Vadodara made her jump three spots into equal-tenth (631 ratings) alongside England's Tammy Beaumont, while Australian Alyssa Healy's scores of 39 and 34 against New Zealand saw the opener up two spots to the eighth place with a rating of 640.

Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland's match-winning efforts in the ICC Women's Championship series against New Zealand have helped her make rapid gains in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

The 23-year-old has attained career best positions in all three lists after being adjudged Player of the Match in the second and third ODIs that Australia won after the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Her scores of 105 not out and 42 in the two matches have helped her shoot up 11 places to 18th position in the batting rankings, while her haul of three for 39 in the third ODI has lifted her three places to 17th position in the bowling rankings. She has also moved up to seventh from ninth in the all-rounders' list after being named the Player of the Series.

In the bowling rankings, India's new-ball bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has moved into the top 20 for the first time after a match-winning haul of five for 29. Australia pacer Kim Garth is up four places to 13th after taking three wickets in two matches, while leg spinners Amelia Kerr of New Zealand (up one place to 11th) and Alana King of Australia (up two places to 12th) are other major gainers.