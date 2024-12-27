Zelensky: DPRK Soldiers Are Being Killed By Their Own To Avoid Being Captured By AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front, as well as details of the fighting in the Kursk region with the participation of the North Korean military.

Zelensky said this in a message , Ukrinform reports.

“Today I held a meeting with the Chief of Staff, there was a separate report by Chief Commander Syrskyi on the front. Donetsk areas are the toughest, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv region. Details about the Kursk region - battles with the participation of the North Korean military. They have a lot of losses. A lot. And we see that the Russian military and North Korean supervisors are not interested in the survival of these Koreans at all. They are doing everything to make it impossible for us to capture Koreans - they are being killed by their own people, there are facts. And the Russians send them to the assaults so that they have a minimum of protection,” Zelensky said.

He said that today there was information about several soldiers from North Korea whom Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture. However, their lives could not be saved due to severe injuries, despite attempts at resuscitation.

“This is one of the manifestations of the madness that dictatorships are capable of. The Korean people should not lose their people in the battles in Europe. And this can be influenced, among other things, by Korea's neighbors, including China. If China is sincere in its statements that the war should not expand, we need to have a corresponding impact on Pyongyang,” the President added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the meeting of the National Security Council on December 23 that the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region exceeds 3,000.