Russian Forces Building Fortifications At Saky Airfield Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian forces are constructing defensive structures at the Saky airfield to protect against potential strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh agents scouted a military airbase near the settlement of Novofedorivka. The presence of special equipment and ongoing work indicates that the occupiers are attempting to build defensive structures for aircraft," the report said.

The partisans detailed the exact number and types of aircraft stationed at the airfield, as well as the air defense systems protecting them. They also disclosed the precise coordinates of the location.

Since 2014, Russia's 43rd Separate Naval Assault Aviation Regiment has been stationed at the airfield, operating Su-24M and Su-30SM aircraft. The facility has been targeted by successful Ukrainian strikes in the past.

The partisans relayed all collected information about aircraft positions, radars, equipment, and personnel to Ukrainian forces.