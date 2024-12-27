Dr Manmohan Singh’S Life, A Lesson For Future Generations: PM Modi’S Video Tribute To Ex-PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister, late Manmohan Singh on behalf of the whole country and remembered his invaluable contributions in India's development, including giving a new direction in 1991.

Dr Manmohan Singh, India's 14th Prime Minister and one of the most renowned economists, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital late on Thursday night at the age of 92.

PM Modi, in a tribute on Friday morning, said that the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh was a great loss for the nation and his contribution in the development of the country would always be remembered.

PM Modi said that Dr Manmohan Singh's life is an example of how one can overcome challenges, obstacles as well as deprivations of life and still carve a place for himself that will continue to inspire generations to come.

"Manmohan Singh's life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity. He was a distinguished parliamentarian. His life will always be a lesson on how a person can attain success by rising above deprivation and struggle," the Prime Minister said.

"He will always be remembered as an honest man, a great economist and a leader who initiated a slew of reforms. As an economist, he provided a lot of services to the nation. During challenging times, he served as the RBI Governor.

“When he was the Finance Minister in the Cabinet of former PM Bharat Ratna late PV Narasimha Rao, he gave the country a new direction when it was reeling under an economic crisis," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also recalled his 'last meeting' with Dr Singh in Parliament and described him as an endearing personality across party lines.

“Early this year, when his Rajya Sabha tenure was ending, I had said that his integrity is an inspiration for fellow Parliamentarians. He was an endearing politician, who rose above party politics and maintained warm relations with all leaders across the country,” PM Modi said in the video message.

PM Modi further said that Dr Singh received education from the world's prestigious institutions and held top positions in the government and still never forgot the values of common heritage.

“Rising above party politics, he always kept in touch with leaders from every party and was easily available to everyone,” he said.