OTT Series ‘Gunaah’ Returns With Season 2 On January 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The action-drama streaming series 'Gunaah' is returning with its 2nd season. This season delves deeper into a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal, and love and is filled with more twists, emotional drama, and shocking revelations.

The series stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Darshan Pandya and Shashank Ketkar, and is set to drop on OTT on January 3.

Talking about the show, Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays Abhimanyu, said,“Abhimanyu's journey in 'Gunaah' season 2 is nothing short of extraordinary. This time, his choices are more difficult, his struggles are more profound, and his vulnerabilities are laid bare. It was both challenging and rewarding to portray his evolution, especially as he navigates the tumultuous relationships and high-stakes decisions that define this season. I'm confident that viewers will resonate with the complexities of his character and the emotional depth of his story”.

Surbhi Jyoti, who plays Tara, shared,“Season 1 introduced everyone to Tara's world-her struggles, her relationships, and the weight of her choices. But season 2 is on a whole new level. Tara is thrown into situations that challenge everything she stands for, pushing her strength and emotions to their very limits. The twists in her relationship with Abhimanyu are heart-wrenching and raw, and I think anyone who has ever wrestled with love, guilt, or redemption will deeply connect with her story. I'm so excited for audiences to see this side of her-it's emotional, intense, and full of surprises”.

Director Anil Senior said that the new season isn't just about revenge and betrayal, rather it's about exploring the raw, unfiltered emotions of each character.

He said,“Their journeys are more complex, and I believe viewers will truly connect with the depth of their struggles. It's been a thrilling challenge to push the boundaries of storytelling and create an even more intense and immersive experience. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've put together”.

'Gunaah' season 2 is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, 2025.