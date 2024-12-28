On the Contribution of Non-Muslim Journalists in Promotion of Urdu Journalism

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

On the Contribution of Non-Muslim Journalists in of Urdu Journalism

By Asad Mirza

Senior journalist, Suhail Anjum is a renowned name in Urdu journalism. During his career spanning

more

than 35 years he has been

associated

with

leading

Urdu

publications

like, Weekly Blitz, Weekly Akbar-e Nau, Weekly Hamara Qadam and from

1995

to 2008

he was associated with the oldest multi-edition Urdu newspaper Qaumi Awaz as a Sub Editor 2002 he has been working as VOA's Urdu Correspondent from India.

Suhail has penned more than 40

book

in different genres

over the years, and out of

them

12 have been focused on different aspects of the Urdu Journalism.

His latest work, focusses on the role and

contribution

of non-Muslim i.e. Hindu, Sikh and Christian

journalists in promoting Urdu journalism in India. This aspect of Urdu journalism also exposes the misconception that Urdu is a language of the Indian Muslims, which has been promoted by successive governments of the day. Thus, any work related to promotion of Urdu by them was seen as part of their appeasement policy, which has been used by the opposition parties in targeting the Muslims and underplaying the part of the Urdu language, in recent days.

Suhail's contribution I this regard is praise

worthy, as he histhorough

research

has even

bought out the contributions of

lesser-known

Hindu

journalists

to the promotion and growth of the language in the country. In this well-researched

and curated book Suhail provides pen sketches of 54 Hindu journalists from

Harihar Dutt and Sada Sukh Lal to Kuldip Nayar, Vijay Kumar

Chopra, Shanti Ranjan Bhattacharya, Fikr Taunsavi, GD

Chandan

and Jamna Das Akhtar.

However,

one

is unable to comprehend why Suhail has ignored Munshi Premchand from this list.

Premchand (1880-1936) started his career as one of the most prominent Indian authors of the 20th

century in Urdu. His change towards Hindi was gradual, and he continued to write in Urdu until his death. Maybe this is due to the fact that Premchand is much better known as a novelist and short story writer.



The book is a must read particularly for those who harp on the theme of

Ganga-Jamuni

Tehzeeb or the mixed syncretic culture of north India,

as

the book proves the point that Hindu journalists from not just UP and Bihar but from Punjab and even Bengal played a key role in the promotion of Urdu language in India. Thus, to link it to a particular religion would be a great disservice to the nation's diversity and cultural ethos.

And when we write about the history of Urdu Journalism, we can not ignore the role and contribution of Hindus to Urdu Journalism,

from the start of the first Urdu newspaper

Jam-e Jahan Numa

in 1822 by Hari Har Dutt,

till date.

It would be a great work indeed, if the book is translated into English and Urdu, so as to reach those readers who can't read it in Urdu, and also to highlight the rich diversity and assimilation of Urdu by all irrespective of

their

religion.