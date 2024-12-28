United Nations Declares 2025 International Year Of Glacier Conservation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In line with a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in
2022, following an initiative from Tajikistan, the year 2025 has
been declared the International Year of Glacier Conservation,
Azernews reports.
The melting of glaciers has become one of the most pressing
global environmental challenges. Over the past two decades,
glaciers in the Western Tien Shan-spanning Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
and Uzbekistan-have shrunk by a staggering 27%. Meanwhile,
Antarctica is losing an average of 150 billion tons of ice per
year, and Greenland is losing an even greater 270 billion tons
annually.
Experts predict that by 2050, glaciers will have disappeared
from about one-third of the 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites where
they currently exist. These glaciers collectively lose around 58
billion tons of ice each year, which is equivalent to the combined
annual water consumption of France and Spain. The impact of this
ice loss is already being felt, with global sea levels rising by 5%
over recent decades.
Glaciers' Critical Role in Global Water Systems
Glaciers are crucial to the water supply, agriculture, and
hydropower for nearly 2 billion people worldwide. Their rapid
melting poses a threat to these essential resources, affecting not
only local communities but also ecosystems that rely on steady
water sources.
In Tajikistan, a country heavily dependent on glacier-fed
rivers, the situation is especially dire. More than 1,000 of the
country's 14,000 glaciers have already melted, threatening up to
60% of Central Asia's water resources. The potential loss of these
glaciers would have profound consequences for agriculture,
hydropower, and the livelihoods of millions of people in the
region.
Raising Global Awareness and Action
The International Year of Glacier Conservation is a pivotal
initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of
glaciers and the urgent need for their protection. The UN
resolution encourages countries to take action to conserve these
vital natural resources and mitigate the impacts of their rapid
disappearance.
As part of the initiative, a major international conference will
be held in Tajikistan in 2025 to discuss strategies for glacier
conservation, promote sustainable water management practices, and
facilitate cooperation between countries affected by glacier melt.
This conference is expected to be a crucial platform for dialogue
and the development of global policies to combat the crisis.
