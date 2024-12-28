United Nations Declares 2025 International Year Of Glacier Conservation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In line with a passed by the UN General Assembly in 2022, following an initiative from Tajikistan, the year 2025 has been declared the International Year of Glacier Conservation, Azernews reports.

The melting of glaciers has become one of the most pressing global environmental challenges. Over the past two decades, glaciers in the Western Tien Shan-spanning Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan-have shrunk by a staggering 27%. Meanwhile, Antarctica is losing an average of 150 billion tons of ice per year, and Greenland is losing an even greater 270 billion tons annually.

Experts predict that by 2050, glaciers will have disappeared from about one-third of the 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites where they currently exist. These glaciers collectively lose around 58 billion tons of ice each year, which is equivalent to the combined annual water consumption of France and Spain. The impact of this ice loss is already being felt, with global sea levels rising by 5% over recent decades.

Glaciers' Critical Role in Global Water Systems

Glaciers are crucial to the water supply, agriculture, and hydropower for nearly 2 billion people worldwide. Their rapid melting poses a threat to these essential resources, affecting not only local communities but also ecosystems that rely on steady water sources.

In Tajikistan, a country heavily dependent on glacier-fed rivers, the situation is especially dire. More than 1,000 of the country's 14,000 glaciers have already melted, threatening up to 60% of Central Asia's water resources. The potential loss of these glaciers would have profound consequences for agriculture, hydropower, and the livelihoods of millions of people in the region.

Raising Global Awareness and Action

The International Year of Glacier Conservation is a pivotal initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of glaciers and the urgent need for their protection. The UN resolution encourages countries to take action to conserve these vital natural resources and mitigate the impacts of their rapid disappearance.

As part of the initiative, a major international conference will be held in Tajikistan in 2025 to discuss strategies for glacier conservation, promote sustainable water management practices, and facilitate cooperation between countries affected by glacier melt. This conference is expected to be a crucial platform for dialogue and the development of global policies to combat the crisis.