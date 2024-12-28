Mykolaiv Attacked By Russian Drones, High-Rise Building Catches Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv set the roof of a high-rise building ablaze, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the Shahed [drone] attack, the roof of a high-rise building is currently on fire. The information is being clarified. Emergency services are at the scene," he wrote.

In a later post , Kim reported that the fire had been extinguished.

"The fire has been extinguished, and there are currently no casualties," he wrote.

Photo is illustrative