Mykolaiv Attacked By Russian Drones, High-Rise Building Catches Fire
12/28/2024 12:05:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack in Mykolaiv set the roof of a high-rise building ablaze, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.
Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the Shahed [drone] attack, the roof of a high-rise building is currently on fire. The information is being clarified. Emergency services are at the scene," he wrote.
In a later post , Kim reported that the fire had been extinguished.
"The fire has been extinguished, and there are currently no casualties," he wrote.
Photo is illustrative
