Over 900 Fire Teams Protecting Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure - National Guard Commander

Ukraine's National Guard is set to enhance the mobility of its fire teams tasked with protecting critical infrastructure, with plans to transition all units into mobile teams following the receipt of technical assistance.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"We currently have over 900 fire teams, of which approximately 500 are mobile and the rest are stationary. We are focused on improving the efficiency of mobile fire teams and are confident in their effectiveness. Once we receive additional technical assistance, all fire teams will be converted into mobile units for enhanced operational capability," Pivnenko said.

The United States is playing a key role in strengthening Ukraine's critical infrastructure defense, he said.

"The first vehicles with 'interesting equipment' have already arrived from them. We are currently testing this protection system, and we will transfer it to training centers. Foreign partners are also helping us with long-range detection radars to destroy Shaheds," Pivnenko said.

He noted that the National Guard's fire teams are an integral part of Ukraine's air defense system, operating under the control of the Air Force.

"We are working on their equipment and training. Each group is equipped with tablets that display what is flying and its location. Weather conditions and the altitudes of Shaheds vary, which affects effectiveness. However, the performance of these groups is improving, and as a result, the level of protection for our infrastructure continues to grow," Pivnenko said.