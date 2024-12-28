Utilize Jammu's Tourism Potential: CM

The Chief Minister said Jammu's annual footfall of nearly one crore Vaishno Devi pilgrims presents a good opportunity to boost the region's overall tourism.

“If we can encourage even 15 percent of the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi to explore other attractions in Jammu, we could see an influx of 15 lakh tourists - a number comparable to Kashmir's peak tourism years,” he said.

Abdullah said the region has an untapped potential for border tourism, adding that the near-completion of the artificial lake at River Tawi would be a pivotal step in drawing more visitors to the winter capital.

“Jammu has immense potential for border tourism, and the artificial lake on River Tawi is a landmark project that will undoubtedly enhance Jammu's appeal as a tourist destination,” he said.

The CM shared his vision for transforming Jammu into a distinct tourist destination while inaugurating the open-air amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu on Thursday evening. He praised the development of Bagh-e-Bahu, which has evolved into a key tourism hub featuring water fountains, an aquarium, and a sound and light show.

“I have seen Bagh-e-Bahu grow from a modest site into a vibrant hub. The addition of this amphitheatre adds a new dimension to Jammu's cultural and tourism landscape,” he said.

Omar called for the amphitheatre to be fully utilised as a platform for cultural activities and events. He suggested hosting school programmes and other events to allow students to hone their skills and showcase their talents.

“This facility should not be left underutilised. It should host a variety of events, including school activities, to foster cultural growth and community engagement,” he said.

The Chief Minister advocated for the creation of a well-publicised calendar of events involving private organizations and schools, particularly those without adequate facilities.

He also shared a personal connection with the amphitheatre, saying his residence across the river gives him a direct view of its activities.

“From my balcony, I can hear the soothing sounds of the river and occasionally enjoy the sound and light show. I look forward to hearing the vibrant buzz of activities from this amphitheatre as a regular feature,” he said. The CM urged concerned departments to ensure continuous engagement and wide publicity for the facility.“I hope it becomes a key cultural landmark in Jammu,” he expressed

