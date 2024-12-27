Survivor Praises Flight Attendant's Courage In Aktau AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Subkhonkul Rahimov, a passenger from Yekaterinburg who survived the Aktau AZAL plane crash, spoke to international outlet about the heroic actions of a flight attendant, Azernews reports.

He highlighted the flight attendant's determination and courage, noting that she perfectly fulfilled her duties during the critical moment.

"The flight attendant, who was closer to the pilots, endured the horrifying situation, especially challenging for a woman. She showed determination and carried out all her functions and duties perfectly in such a situation," Rahimov stated.

"I followed her instructions and pressed myself against the seatback," the interviewee added.

Rahimov emphasized that the flight attendant performed her job perfectly.

"I remember when she told people to 'stay calm' – there was a man who was getting agitated – of course, it was important to stay calm. She spoke mainly in Azerbaijani and was calming people down," he added.

It should be noted that the previous day, the "Embraer 190" passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport.

The "Embraer 190" aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny route and crashed near the city of Aktau, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

According to the latest information, among the passengers, there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, of whom 23 died, and 14 survived. There were 3 citizens from Kyrgyzstan, all of whom survived. Additionally, there were 16 Russian citizens, 7 of whom died, and 9 survived. Six passengers from Kazakhstan died in the crash.

Among the crew members, both pilots and the flight attendant Hokume Aliyeva tragically lost their lives in the AZAL plane crash.