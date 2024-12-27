Police Attach Properties Of 3 Pojk Based Terrorists In J & K's Rajouri
Date
12/27/2024 12:06:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the properties of three absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Rajouri district, officials said.
The attached land, measuring 7 kanals and 15 marlas, belongs to Khadim Hussain of Kandi, Muneer Hussain of Gakhrote, and Mohd Shabir of Panjnara, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The properties of terrorists involved in anti-national activities and operating from across the border (PoJK) have been attached under the jurisdiction of Kotranka,” a police official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The estimated value of the land is Rs 18.5 lakh. The attachment was carried out following an order from the court in Kotranka, the official said.
The operation was executed by a joint team of police and civil administration led by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain.
Read Also
Police Attaches Property Of Pakistan-Based Handler In J&K's Rajouri
Police Attaches Property Worth Lakhs Under NDPS Act In Srinagar
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27122024000215011059ID1109033974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.