Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From A Film Career To Business Ventures, Here's How Much The Bigg Boss Host Is Worth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) superstar Salman Khan, who recently made a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, turned 59 on Friday, December 27.

The Bigg Boss host is among the top actors in Indian cinema and has been shining in the for over thirty years now.

Salman, the 'Dabangg' Khan, enjoys a loyal fan following, as he does a net worth of ₹2,900 crore (approximately $350 million).

Salman Khan's substantial wealth stems from his successful career, strategic business investments, valuable holdings, and lucrative brand endorsements.

Here's a look at what makes Salman Khan worth ₹2,900 crore:

Salman Khan has been a dominant figure in Indian cinema since the late 1980s, delivering numerous box office hits. He charges anywhere around ₹100 crore for a project.

He also owns a production company, Salman Khan Films, through which he has produced successful movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3.

Beyond acting, Khan has diversified his income through several business ventures:



Being Human : A clothing brand launched in 2013 that combines fashion with philanthropy, supporting charitable causes. Being Strong : A fitness equipment line introduced in 2020, promoting health and wellness across India.

His real estate portfolio, which helps make him worth the millions, include:



Galaxy Apartments : His primary residence in Bandra West, Mumbai, valued between ₹100-150 crore.

Arpita Farms : A 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, has luxurious amenities. Gorai Beach House : A lavish beach property in Mumbai, estimated at around ₹100 crore.

The Bollywood superstar's popularity has led to numerous endorsement deals, contributing significantly to his income. He commands substantial fees for promoting various brands, reflecting his influence in the advertising industry.

Salman Khan's hits

1994 : Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

1995 : Karan Arjun

1999 : Hum Saath-Saath Hain

2009 : Wanted

2010 : Dabangg

2011 : Ready

2011 : Bodyguard

2012 : Ek Tha Tiger

2014 : Kick

2015 : Bajrangi Bhaijaan

2016 : Sultan

2017 : Tiger Zinda Hai







