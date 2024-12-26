Construction Of Princess Basma Hospital In Irbid Approaches Final Stages
12/26/2024 2:10:18 PM
AMMAN - construction on the new Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid has surpassed a 97 per cent completion rate, with overall progress at 90 per cent, pending water and electricity connections, electromechanical work, and final system installations, Minister of Public Works and housing Maher Abu Samen said on Thursday.
The project is set for completion and handover to the Ministry of health within three months, after which systems trials will commence, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
During an inspection visit, Abu Saman stressed strict adherence to the project's technical specifications and completion timeline.
Noting previous delays, he underscored the ministry's commitment to health infrastructure projects and their alignment with international engineering standards.
The hospital, built at a cost of $110 million, is partially funded by the Saudi Fund for Development, which contributed $70 million, with the remainder sourced from the state treasury. Spanning 85,000 square meters and consisting of nine floors, the facility features three basement levels for medical and support services, operating rooms, intensive care units, and radiology and pharmacy departments.
Once operational, the hospital will offer a 566-bed capacity, including 60 intensive care beds, significantly enhancing healthcare services in the region.
