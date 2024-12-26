Türkiye's benchmark stock index starts Tuesday higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened slightly higher on Tuesday, reaching 9,635.86 points, an increase of 0.1 percent, or 9.3 points, from the previous day’s close. This modest gain followed a decline on Monday when the fell by 1.01 percent, closing at 9,626.56 points. Monday's trading saw a total transaction volume of 66.3 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.88 billion.



At 10:10 am (0710 GMT) on Tuesday, exchange rates showed the US dollar at 35.2545 liras, the euro at 36.6570 liras, and the British pound trading at 44.1920 liras. These exchange rates reflect ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish currency market.



The price of gold was recorded at USD2,621.80 per ounce at this time, showing some stability in precious metal prices. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, a key global benchmark, was trading at USD72.70 per barrel, reflecting a slight change in the oil market as it continued to adjust to global economic conditions.



The movements in Türkiye's financial markets reflect the broader trends in both domestic and international economic conditions, with notable attention on currency rates and commodity prices that play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment and market behavior in the country.

MENAFN26122024000045015839ID1109032275