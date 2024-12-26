National Guard Chief Praises Kuwait-Russia Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber on Thursday praised the distinguished relations between Kuwait and Russia. In a press statement by the KNG, Sheikh Mubarak received the Russian Ambassador to Kuwait, Vladimir Geltov, in his office at National Guard headquarter Thursday. Ambassador Geltov congratulated Sheikh Mubarak on his appointment as KNG Chief and the leadership's trust. In return, Sheikh Mubarak expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Ambassador Geltov for his congratulations. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.