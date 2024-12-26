Invaders Will Issue Old-Style Russian Passports To Residents Of Luhansk Region
12/26/2024 1:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, old-style Russian passports will be issued starting in the new year.
According to Ukrinform, the Luhansk Regional State Administration posted this on facebook .
“In 2025, the so-called“LPR” promises to launch the procedure for issuing a Russian passport,” the statement reads.
The regional administration noted that residents of the occupied Luhansk region are currently forced to travel to Russia to obtain this document.
“However, in order to obtain a biometric passport, which is valid for 10 years, you will have to use this route in the future. Because in the“LPR” they will only issue old-style passports that are valid for five years. But in both cases, you can't travel anywhere with these documents. They will not be accepted in many countries,” the RMA said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, car owners in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be required to have a document on Russian civil liability insurance starting in the new year.
