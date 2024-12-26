AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Showcases Iranian Cuisine At The 17Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The AAFT School of Hospitality and brought the essence of Persian flavors to life by presenting an exquisite spread of Iranian cuisine during the 17th Global Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Farid Faridasr, Cultural Counselor at Iran Culture House and the Embassy of Iran, in the presence of notable dignitaries, celebrities, and enthusiasts.



The event served as a vibrant celebration of Iran's rich culinary heritage, with an array of authentic dishes showcasing the country's use of delicate spices, fresh herbs, and traditional cooking methods. The Iranian cuisine exhibit added a unique and enriching flavor to the festival's multicultural festivities.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of Marwah Studios and AAFT, highlighted the cultural bond shared between India and Iran.“Through the Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, we have worked tirelessly to strengthen the historic and cultural ties between our two nations. Iranian food is a true reflection of their rich heritage, hospitality, and warmth. It is a great pleasure to showcase these flavors at the Global Film Festival, which promotes unity through culture and art,” he remarked.



Dr. Farid Faridasr, Cultural Counselor at Iran Culture House and the Embassy of Iran, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating,“Iranian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors and traditions. It represents the soul of Persian culture, and we are delighted to see this culinary heritage being celebrated at this prestigious platform. Such events help foster deeper connections and mutual understanding between our countries.”



The event concluded with immense appreciation from the attendees, who praised the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism for their dedication to showcasing global cuisines and fostering cross-cultural unity. The celebration of Iranian cuisine was a testament to the festival's theme of connecting the world through art, culture, and now, food.



