Bitget Introduces FARTCOINUSDT Futures With Up To 75X Leverage And Bot Trading Support

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the world's leading exchange, has officially launched FARTCOINUSDT-M perpetual futures for trading, effective December 21, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8). The new offering supports up to 75x leverage and is compatible with futures trading bots, enabling enhanced trading strategies for users.

The addition of FARTCOINUSDT to Bitget's futures lineup underscores the platform's dedication to expanding trading opportunities with innovative solutions and robust infrastructure.



Listing Date : December 21, 2024, 16:00 (UTC+8)

Underlying Asset : FARTCOIN

Settlement Asset : USDT

Tick Size : 0.0001

Maximum Leverage : 75x

Funding Fee Settlement : Every eight hours Trading Hours : 24/7

Key Trading Parameters for FARTCOINUSDT Futures

Bitget retains the right to adjust trading parameters, such as tick size, leverage limits, and maintenance margin rates, in response to market risk conditions.

Comprehensive Futures Offerings

Bitget's futures ecosystem includes:



USDT-M Futures : Facilitates trading across multiple currency pairs using USDT as the settlement asset, with shared account equity, profit, and loss.

Coin-M Futures : Trades settled in the respective cryptocurrency of the pair. USDC-M Futures : Enables stablecoin-based trading with USDC as the settlement asset.

The introduction of FARTCOINUSDT futures complements these offerings, enhancing trading flexibility for both novice and experienced traders.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .