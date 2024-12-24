Hashim Tariq Bhat: A Rising Entrepreneur from Ganderbal, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kinderlot tech )

Hashim Tariq Bhat, born on October 12, 2002, in Ganderbal, Kashmir, is an emerging entrepreneur and the founder of KinderLot Tech and Sonzal Publishers. Raised in a Kashmiri Muslim family, Hashim's journey from a student to a business innovator has been marked by determination and resilience.



Hashim's academic journey began at Crescent Public School in Srinagar, where he completed his early education. His passion for learning and personal growth led him to pursue a B.A. at Amar Singh College. However, after one year, Hashim made the bold decision to leave his college education behind and embark on a different path—one that would allow him to shape his future in business.



Currently a student at the Central University of Kashmir, Hashim is pursuing a B Voc in Tourism & Hospitality, demonstrating his diverse interests and commitment to gaining knowledge in various fields. Despite his academic pursuits, he has already made a significant impact in the business world.



As the founder of KinderLot Tech, Hashim is at the forefront of technological innovation, while Sonzal Publishers is a testament to his passion for literature and education. His entrepreneurial ventures reflect his drive to bring positive change and development to his community and beyond.



Hashim’s story is an inspiring example of how ambition, hard work, and a willingness to break away from conventional paths can lead to success. As he continues to expand his businesses and pursue his studies, Hashim Tariq Bhat stands as a symbol of youthful entrepreneurship and hope for the future of Kashmir.



