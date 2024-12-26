عربي


Qatar International Cup, Arab Weightlifting Championship To Kick Off On Friday

12/26/2024 1:02:32 AM

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host on Friday two prestigious weightlifting events.

The 2024 Qatar International Cup and Arab Weightlifting Championship run simultaneously through December 31, feature 420 male and female athletes.

The organizing committee held a technical meeting Wednesday evening attended by all managers of the participating teams to discuss the regulations for the competitions.

Six Qatari male and female weightlifters will be competing, most notably the trio Fares Ibrahim, Fares Jaber, and Wesal Yakhlef as well as three promising juniors, who are being qualified and gaining experience through the events.

Qatar coach Ibrahim Hassouna promised the trio Fares Ibrahim, Fares Jaber, and Wesal Yakhlef will compete for gold.

The Peninsula

