عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Airtel Faces Outage Users Across India Say Mobile, Broadband Services Down

Airtel Faces Outage Users Across India Say Mobile, Broadband Services Down


12/26/2024 1:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Airtel is reportedly facing a massive outage across India. Several users took to social media to flag problems they were facing with the mobile and broadband services of the Telecom provider.

MENAFN26122024007365015876ID1109030725


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search