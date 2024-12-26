Mahakumbh 2025: With Oxygen Cylinder Attached To Body, Indra Giri Maharaj Joins Pilgrimage Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indra Giri Maharaj, a revered member of the Aawahan Akhara, reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, December 26, to participate in the Mahakumbh, despite facing significant challenges.

Unable to walk and dependent on an oxygen cylinder, Indra Giri Maharaj marked his presence at the Mahakumbh, in an inspiring display of resilience and determination.

According to a social post by news agency ANI, Indra Giri Maharaj has come to the Mahakumbh area with his helpers.

“An oxygen cylinder is always attached to his body, which keeps him alive. The cylinder is there for 24 hours, but he has come here to attend the Mahakumbh,” the post read.

Indra Giri of Aawahan Akhara joins Mahakumbh: Watch Video

Meanwhile, security measures have been strengthened at temples and key sites in Mahakumbh Nagar ahead of the Mahakumbh to ensure safety during New Year celebrations.

The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighboring districts, officials said. Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region.

Security measures have been substantially heightened at temples and other key locations, with a three-tier system implemented across Prayagraj and neighboring districts to ensure the safety of all devotees.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalizing preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said.

The department will also set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj for tourists and other attendees to experience the cultural heritage of the country. Folk dancers are also expected to add to the beauty of Mahakumbh.

Additionally, a special cultural stage will be erected in the Nagvasuki area, where Kalpvasis and devotees will be treated to spiritually enriching Ramlilas, adding a unique spiritual dimension to the cultural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies)