Bald Eagle Officially Recognized As The National Bird Of The United States

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Christmas night, President Joe Biden signed a bill officially designating the bald eagle as the national bird of the United States after 250 years. The eagle has symbolized America's independence, strength, and freedom since it was adopted as the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.

While the eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States for years, it was not formally recognized as the national bird until now. Last week, passed the bill and sent it to Biden for final approval.

Jack Davis, chair of the National Bird Initiative at the National Eagle Center, stated,“For nearly 250 years, we called the bald eagle our national bird, even though it wasn't officially recognized. Now, that title is official, and no bird deserves it more.”

The eagle has appeared prominently in official documents, such as the President's office, Vice President's office, and the U.S. Congress, marking it as one of the most common symbols across federal agencies.

The bill recognizing the bald eagle as the national bird is one of about fifty bills signed by Biden on Christmas night. However, not everyone has always agreed with this designation.

The bald eagle's official designation as the national bird of the U.S. marks an important milestone in recognizing this majestic species as a symbol of American values. The eagle's continued population growth represents a positive environmental achievement.

Despite historical opposition, the bald eagle now stands proudly as an emblem of the nation, symbolizing resilience and freedom. Its recovery and protection reflect the U.S.'s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

