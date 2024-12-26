Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project: Pilgrims Frustrated Protestors Detained - Know Why A 72-Hour Shutdown Is Called In Katra

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vaishno Devi ropeway: The 72-hour shutdown began in Katra on December 25 against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project. The bandh was called by The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti including local business owners, including pony wallas, shopkeepers, and other proprietors and said that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the protest.

Last month, The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had announced its plans to install the ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it challenging to trek the 13-km-long path to the cave shrine. The proposed ₹250-crore project aims to connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the shrine.

Why are they protesting against the ropeway project?

The committee argued that the project threatened the livelihoods of local traders, laborers, and service providers who depend on the traditional pilgrimage route. The locals and workers have expressed concerns that the ropeway project would render them jobless.

Tensions flared in Katra as police used lathi-charge to disperse protestors opposing the ropeway project. Police also detained some of the protestors. The security forces conducted flag march to maintain law and order in Katra following protests against the proposed Ropeway Project to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Pilgrims express frustration over the 72-hour shutdown

Pilgrims expressed frustration over the shutdown citing closure of eateries and the suspension of local transport, which caused significant inconvenience.

While speaking to reporters, a pilgrim said, "We are facing a lot of difficulties. Where will pilgrims eat or rest during this three-day bandh? This is not the right way to protest. We humbly request those leading the protests to call off the strike, as thousands of pilgrims are facing hardships," he added.

Another pilgrim named Aruna from Meerut told PTI,“We have come here. There are problems here with the shops being closed.” She spoke on the ropeway project and said that the project would be benficial for elders and sick people.“Yes there should be facilities.”

(With inputs from agencie)