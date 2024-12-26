عربي


OTT Year-Ender 2024: Top 10 Hindi Movies Released Directly Online Amar Singh Chamkila, Visfot, Sharmajee Ki Beti, More

12/26/2024 1:17:33 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT year-ender 2024: Let's take a look at the top 10 Hindi movies released directly online.

Bhakshak

Plot: Vaishali, a journalist, investigates abuse at a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar. She faces challenges and threats to her family while trying to reveal the truth.

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastav, Sanjay Mishra

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: A simple singer's bold lyrics bring him fame and controversy in Punjab as he struggles with rising success and harsh criticism before his tragic death.

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Kulwinder Kaur

Where to watch: Netflix

Maharaj

Plot: A young journalist writes an article questioning the unethical actions of a respected religious leader, who then sues him.

Cast: Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: Rautu ki Beli, a peaceful town in the hills of north India, has been free of crime for over 30 years. The residents are shocked when a school warden is found dead.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Plot: The story follows the lives of urban, middle-class women, all sharing the surname Sharma.

Cast: Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Fleeing from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu plan to run away together. When things go wrong, Rani turns to a kind admirer for help.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal

Where to watch: Netflix

