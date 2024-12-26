China approves construction of world’s largest hydroelectric dam

(MENAFN) China has given the green light for the construction of the world’s largest hydroelectric dam, a groundbreaking project designed to tap into the immense power of the Yarlung Tsangpo River on the eastern Tibetan Plateau. The ambitious development aims to transform the river’s energy potential into a significant electricity source while impacting millions of people living downstream in India and Bangladesh.



The new dam is projected to generate around 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which is more than triple the capacity of the Three Gorges Dam in central China. Currently the largest dam in the world, the Three Gorges Dam has an annual capacity of 88.2 billion kilowatt-hours. According to estimates provided in 2020 by Power Construction Corp. of China, the energy output of the new dam will set a global benchmark in hydroelectric power generation.



This massive infrastructure project is expected to play a pivotal role in helping China achieve its carbon neutrality and emissions peak targets. In addition to its environmental significance, the dam is anticipated to stimulate growth in engineering-related industries, generate employment opportunities in Tibet, and further contribute to the region’s economic development, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.



The selected location for the dam features a dramatic river drop of 2,000 meters across a 50-kilometer stretch, which presents unparalleled power generation potential but also complex engineering challenges. With costs projected to surpass the 254.2 billion yuan (USD34.83 billion) spent on the Three Gorges Dam, this project is expected to involve significant expenses, including addressing the engineering difficulties and potential relocation of communities in the area.

