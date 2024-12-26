Awqaf Ministry To Launch Principles Of Sharia Sciences Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Department of Dawah and Religious Guidance at the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will launch on January 5 the activities of the fifth session of its scientific programme Principles of Sharia Sciences, as part of the Taseel and Tahseel programme.

A statement by the Ministry of Awqaf said the programme includes clarifying various explanations of the texts of scientific that contribute to building the individual scientifically and legally, and in more than one art of Islamic Sharia.

The scientific lessons are held in three scientific centres across the country in areas of Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah and Al Khor, and are held over three days a week, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday during the evening period after the Isha prayer, and continue until just before the month of Ramadan.

The statement explained that the study in the Principles of Sharia Sciences programme will be held in person, in different areas of the country to increase the benefit and facilitate the request for Islamic knowledge for those wishing to understand their religion by attending these lessons and benefiting from them.

The programme will be hosted by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Abdulrahman Al Thani Mosque (M.S. 1234), in Al Rayyan area (Equestrian), Qanbar Al Ansari Mosque (M.S. 1209) in Al Wakrah, and Abdul Latif Muhammad Al Musnad Al Mohannadi Mosque (M.S. 1181) in Al Khor.

The programme aims to facilitate Islamic sciences to the public and seekers of knowledge.

The programme seeks to revive structured scientific lessons in mosques and contribute to educating the broader community on the fundamentals and key concepts of Shariah sciences.

Its goal is to enrich societal awareness of religious matters based on accredited curricula and sound, methodological academic studies in various Islamic sciences, while also helping to strengthen the community's resilience against doubts and misconceptions.

The department aims to guide those wishing to pursue Sharia knowledge by providing them with a solid foundation in accordance with established scientific principles and balanced, moderate teachings.