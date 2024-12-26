Qatar Remain Optimistic About Semis Despite Oman Setback

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar remain hopeful of advancing to the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals despite being in a precarious position following their defeat to Oman in their second Group A match on Tuesday.

With just one point from a 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates in their opener, the two-time Asian champions need a commanding victory over hosts Kuwait in their final group-stage match tomorrow.

Oman and Kuwait are leading the group with four points each but chances are still alive for Qatar and the UAE, who also have one point and will play Oman in the decisive round.

Qatar had taken an early lead against Oman through Almoez Ali but goals in either half from Issam Al Sabhi condemned Luis Garcia's side to a disappointing defeat.

“The loss is difficult, but in the end, we have to continue working. The work must continue. We are looking to appear in a better way against Kuwait by rectifying our mistakes from the match against Oman. We must prepare better for this important match,” Qatar coach Garcia said.

Kuwait, buoyed by their home support, have been in fine form beating favorites UAE 2-1 in a thrilling contest on Tuesday after drawing against Oman in their opener.

Despite the setback, Qatar's Assim Madibo expressed optimism ahead of the crucial clash against the hosts.

“Despite the loss, our chances of qualifying are still alive, and we will work with all our strength to achieve a better result and qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.

“It is true we made some mistakes in the match [against Oman], but mistakes are part of football and we must learn from them for the future.”

Meanwhile, Qatar suffered a blow ahead of the decisive match as Sultan Al Brake was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a foot injury, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced yesterday.

“Sultan Al Brake will return to Qatar for further examinations and treatment,” the QFA stated.

Al Brake sustained the injury during the opening half against Oman and was taken off the field, adding to Qatar's challenges ahead of the must-win clash.