Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector sees remarkable growth in 2024

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector has experienced remarkable growth in 2024, with the emirate’s hotels hosting 4.8 million visitors by October, marking a 26 percent rise in international arrivals compared to the same period in 2023. This surge in tourism underscores Abu Dhabi’s strategic efforts to solidify its reputation as a premier global travel destination. A report by Travel and Tour World highlights this expansion, crediting the emirate’s initiatives to attract visitors from around the world through innovative strategies and enhanced experiences.



The growth in visitor numbers has significantly impacted employment within the tourism sector. In 2024, tourism-related industries added 37,000 new jobs, bringing the total workforce in the sector to 225,000, up from 188,000 in 2023. This sharp increase demonstrates the sector’s role as a critical driver of economic growth and job creation in Abu Dhabi, with opportunities expanding across hospitality, entertainment, and cultural services.



This impressive development has been driven largely by global investments and well-targeted promotional campaigns. These efforts have focused on attracting high-spending tourists from key markets, including China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, and the United Kingdom. By promoting the emirate as a luxurious and culturally rich destination, Abu Dhabi has successfully drawn diverse groups of international travelers.



Moreover, Abu Dhabi’s commitment to long-term growth is evident in its workforce development initiatives. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) is prioritizing efforts to increase Emiratisation within the tourism sector. Currently, Emiratis account for approximately 3 percent of the tourism workforce, but the goal is to raise this figure to 10 percent by 2025. These efforts reflect the emirate’s broader vision of fostering local talent and creating sustainable employment opportunities for its citizens.

