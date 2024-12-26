Voyage Through The Golden Sand Exhibition Opens At Katara
Date
12/26/2024 2:17:47 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) opened Voyage through the Golden Sand exhibition by Cypriot artist Konstantinos Zannetos in the presence of Director of the Cultural Affairs and Events Department at Katara Khalid Abdulrahim Al Sayed and Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Qatar H E Nguyen Huy Hiep, and a number of diplomats, media figures and intellectuals.
Hosted in Building 47, the exhibition will continue until January 7 and will present 13 distinctive artistic paintings that simulate the cultural and heritage atmosphere of the Arabian Peninsula, including the beauty of the hobby of hunting and falconry.
The exhibition is a captivating artistic voyage that showcases the aesthetics of authentic Arab culture.
It focuses on highlighting aspects of life in the desert through artistic paintings that reflect the Arabs' connection to falcons, the desert, purebred Arabian horses, camels, and wild animals.
MENAFN26122024000063011010ID1109030826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.