Rawabi Hypermarket Announces Five-Day Midnight Sale At All Outlets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Rawabi Hypermarket has unveiled its much-anticipated five-day midnight sale as a grand finale to the year 2024.

Running from December 27 to December 31, this exceptional sale promises irresistible deals across a wide range of products.

Customers can shop from 11pm to 2am at all Rawabi outlets and enjoy exclusive offers each night.

This special sale event is a token of appreciation from Rawabi Hypermarket to its valued customers, ensuring they step into the new year with unbeatable savings.

Each of the five days will feature exciting offers on different products, making every night a unique shopping experience.

Shoppers can expect incredible discounts on electronics, groceries, household essentials, fresh food, and much more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your gadgets, stock up on daily essentials, or find fresh ingredients for your holiday feast, Rawabi Hypermarket has something for everyone.

“We are delighted to present this midnight sale as a way to thank our loyal customers for their continued support throughout the year. It's our way of adding joy and value to their New Year celebrations,” said Kannu Baker, Group General Manager.

"Celebrate the New Year with Rawabi Hypermarket! Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to grab your favourite items at incredible prices. Mark your calendars and visit your nearest Rawabi outlet for an unforgettable midnight shopping spree," it said in a statement.