Al Shamal Down Al Ahli Qatar SC Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shamal secured a crucial 92-82 win over Al Ahli with in the fifth round of the Qatar League season, while Qatar SC overcame Al Gharafa in a nail-biter yesterday.

At the Qatar Basketball Association Hall the first period of the match between Al Shamal and Al Ahli ended with a 19-19 scoreline.

Al Ahli took the lead in the second quarter (25-19), but Al Shamal mounted an impressive comeback, dominating the third quarter (23-19) and decisively taking the fourth (29-21) to seal the 10-point victory.

Emmanuel Ezenwa Egbutaa became Al Shamal's standout player with a stellar performance, scoring 30 points to lead his team to triumph.

From Al Ahli, Raekwon Deshawn Rogers made his mark as the top scorer for his side, contributing 27 points, but his efforts couldn't prevent the defeat.

This victory elevated Al Shamal to fourth place in the league standings with eight points, while Al Ahli remained in fifth place with seven points.

Later, at the same venue, Qatar SC secured a narrow 79-76 win over Al Gharafa,

The first quarter ended evenly at 20-20, but Qatar Club surged ahead in the second, dominating 30-11. Al Gharafa staged a spirited comeback, outscoring their opponents in the third (23-13) and fourth quarters (22-16).

However, their efforts fell just short of overturning the deficit.

Qatar SC's Dejan Janic played a pivotal role, netting 25 points to help secure the win.

Nedim Muslik was the standout performer for Al Gharafa, leading all scorers with 26 points

Qatar Club climbed to sixth place in the standings with seven points after the win, while Al Gharafa remains at the bottom in ninth place with five points, still searching for their first victory of the season.