Kazakh Ministry Confirms Number Of Casualties In AZAL Plane Crash

12/25/2024 9:08:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The plane crash near Aktau has resulted in 38 confirmed fatalities, according to Marat Karabayev, Minister of Transportation of Kazakhstan.

“There were 67 people onboard – 62 passengers and 5 crew members. Unfortunately, 38 people died, and 29 survived,” Karabayev stated during a briefing in Aktau.

As reported by Azernews via Azertag, among the victims, 23 of the 37 Azerbaijani citizens onboard died, and 14 survived. All 3 passengers from Kyrgyzstan survived. Of the 16 Russian citizens, 7 died, and 9 survived. All 6 Kazakh citizens on the plane died.

The aircraft crew consisted of 5 members: 2 died, and 3 survived.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was operating a flight en route from Baku to Grozny when it crashed on Wednesday morning near Aktau.

AzerNews

