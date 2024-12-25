Kazakh Ministry Confirms Number Of Casualties In AZAL Plane Crash
12/25/2024 9:08:02 PM
The plane crash near Aktau has resulted in 38 confirmed
fatalities, according to Marat Karabayev, Minister of
Transportation of Kazakhstan.
“There were 67 people onboard – 62 passengers and 5 crew
members. Unfortunately, 38 people died, and 29 survived,” Karabayev
stated during a briefing in Aktau.
As reported by Azernews via Azertag, among the
victims, 23 of the 37 Azerbaijani citizens onboard died, and 14
survived. All 3 passengers from Kyrgyzstan survived. Of the 16
Russian citizens, 7 died, and 9 survived. All 6 Kazakh citizens on
the plane died.
The aircraft crew consisted of 5 members: 2 died, and 3
survived.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was operating a flight en route
from Baku to Grozny when it crashed on Wednesday morning near
Aktau.
