Qatar Participates In Extraordinary ACAO Session

Rabat: Represented by the Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA), the State of Qatar participated in the extraordinary session of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO), yesterday in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco.

Qatar's delegation was chaired by In Charge of Managing QCAA Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri.

The session discussed a number of topics related to the civil aviation and air sector.

In his speech, Al Hajri emphasised the importance of joint Arab cooperation to develop the civil aviation sector.

He pointed out the need to enhance policies aimed at achieving air safety, developing aviation infrastructure, and increasing regional and international integration in this field.

He also discussed the challenges faced by the aviation sector in recent years, stressing that the current stage requires concerted efforts to confront difficulties and challenges and to develop policies that guarantee a sustainable and promising future for this vital sector.