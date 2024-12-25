Delhi News: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Front Of Rail Bhawan, Admitted In Hospital
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man in Delhi on Wednesday tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of Rail Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon, ANI quoted the Police as saying.
The local police and railway police along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire and the person was rushed to RML hospital with severe burns.
Though the reason behind the incident is yet not clear, police are investigating the matter. Police have found a two-page suicide note was recovered at the scene.
More to come...
