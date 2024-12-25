Bollywood's Most Successful Khan: His Movies Have Minted ₹25,000 Crore It's Not Shah Rukh, Salman Or Aamir

(MENAFN- Live Mint) When speaking of the highest grossing actors in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are the three names that are bound to cross anyone's mind. However, if you're looking at the most successful Khan, in terms of collection made by these stars, there's another Khan that tops the list of highest grossers.

A hint: This person also has the surname Khan, and has won millions of hearts with his films.

| Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt note on 42nd wedding anniversary Box Office collection of the Khans

Shah Rukh Khan's films have collectively grossed just under ₹9,000 crore at the Box Office, with Salman Khan following at ₹7,000 crore and Aamir Khan at ₹6,500 crore. Together, their films (including common ones like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Andaz Apna Apna') have earned ₹22,000 crore.

| Year-ender 2024: Highest-grossing movies in India this year

However, this whopping figure of ₹22,000 crore is significantly less as compared to the other Khan's collection of $2.5 billion, which is ₹22,500 crore. Yes, this is the amount that films starring the late Irrfan Khan have earned. Thanks to his stellar Hollywood career that helped him gain an edge over Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The 'other' Khan's earnings

In a career spanning over 25 years, Irrfan Khan's Indian films earned just over ₹2,000 crore. However, the majority of his box office earnings came from his Hollywood releases, which collectively grossed over $2.5 billion ( ₹22,500 crore).

Irrfan Khan's entry into Hollywood earned him international recognition, with roles in major blockbusters and Oscar-winning films like Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, and Life of Pi. These films contributed to an impressive cumulative box office earnings of $2.5 billion from his American projects alone, which translates to over ₹22,350 crore, as per a report by DNA.

| Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2024: Most successful theatrical releases

Irrfan Khan's last English-language film, Puzzle, featured him in the lead role alongside Kelly Macdonald. Diagnosed with cancer in 2018, Irrfan tragically succumbed to the illness in 2020 at the age of 53.