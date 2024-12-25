Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Azerbaijan
Date
12/25/2024 8:02:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, over the victims of the plane crash near the city of Aktau, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN25122024000063011010ID1109029575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.