Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Azerbaijan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, over the of the plane crash near the city of Aktau, wishing the a speedy recovery.

