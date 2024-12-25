عربي


Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Azerbaijan

12/25/2024 8:02:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, over the victims of the plane crash near the city of Aktau, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Peninsula

