Al Jazeera Condemns Fatah's Incitement Campaign Against It
12/24/2024 2:01:48 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jazeera media Network has condemned the incitement campaign initiated by Fatah in the West bank against Al Jazeera and its journalists, particularly against Al Jazeera correspondent Mohamad Atrash, for covering the clashes between the Palestinian National Security Forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin.
"The network has been and remains a platform for the 'Opinion and the Other Opinion' and professional in its credible and impartial coverage," a statement issued by the Qatar-based TV network Tuesday said.
"Al Jazeera has successfully maintained its professionalism throughout its coverage of the unfolding events in Jenin. The voices of both the Palestinian resistance and the spokesperson of the Palestinian National Security Forces have always been present on Al Jazeera's screens.
"The deplorable campaign puts the lives of journalist Mohamad Atrash and his colleagues at risk. The network holds Fatah, Palestinian National Security Forces, and relevant institutions of the Palestinian Authority accountable for any harm that may befall Mohamad Atrash or any of Al Jazeera journalists in the occupied West Bank," the statement added.
