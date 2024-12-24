Venus Remedies partners with NSDC to pioneer workforce development through skill certification

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru December 24, 2024: Venus Remedies Limited (NSE: VENUSREM, BSE: 526953), a leading global pharmaceutical company, has achieved a significant milestone in workforce development by implementing the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) skill certification initiative for the first time in the organization. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce, driving innovation and contributing to the realisation of national skill development goals.



A total of 128 employees from 30 departments, including Quality Assurance, Research & Development, and Administration, participated in this certification process. The primary objective of this initiative was to enhance workforce skills and competency in line with industry standards.



Speaking on this landmark initiative, Mr. Akshansh Chaudhary, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer, Venus Remedies Limited, said, “Our collaboration with the NSDC is a testament to our pledge on technology and talent building. Through this initiative, we are not just upskilling our employees but also empowering them to lead in a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape. By promoting a culture of continuous learning and upskilling, we aim to strengthen employee contributions to organisational growth and innovation in the process of preparing our talented workforce for the fourth Industrial Revolution. This is an important step towards building a future-ready workforce capable of meeting global industry demands.”



The initiative by Venus Remedies reflects the company’s dedication to building a skilled workforce capable of navigating the challenges of the modern industrial landscape. To prepare employees for the NSDC certification examination, the company conducted extensive preparatory programs through its Skill Development Department. These included skill-specific training modules tailored to departmental requirements, mock assessments to familiarise participants with the examination format and mentorship programs where experienced professionals provided guidance. The initiative has already started yielding results, with exceptional performances by participants, including the perfect score of 200 achieved by an employee in the National Occupational Standards (NOS) assessment.



The outcomes of this initiative will play a crucial role in advancing Venus Remedies’ organisational goals. The company plans to leverage insights from the assessments to identify skill gaps and design targeted training programs. These insights will also enhance succession planning by mapping employees’ skills to future leadership roles, ensuring a robust talent pipeline. In the future, the company is looking at linking NSDC certifications to career progression and appraisals, thereby creating clear pathways for employee growth. The organization is also planning to align recruitment criteria with NSDC standards, ensuring that the new employees meet industry-aligned prerequisites. To further strengthen its position as an industry leader, Venus Remedies plans to establish a centralised skill repository to identify the right talent for the right opportunities.



Extending the effort beyond the examination, Venus Remedies organized a graduation ceremony to present the certifications to employees. This thoughtfully designed event aimed to create an immersive and inspiring experience, serving as a powerful motivator by fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment among the participants. By celebrating their achievements in a meaningful way, the ceremony also encouraged broader participation in future initiatives, reinforcing the company’s commitment to continuous learning and development.



This initiative also underscores Venus Remedies’ alignment with national policies, including the Skill India Mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat and National Education Policy 2020. By promoting lifelong learning and industry readiness, the company is contributing to the government’s vision of a self-reliant and skilled workforce.



This NSDC certification initiative is the first step in a long-term commitment of Venus Remedies towards workforce development. Future plans include follow-up training sessions, advanced certifications in collaboration with NSDC and continuous evolution of skill development programs. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and learning to ensure that its employees remain competitive and future-ready. The organization’s unwavering focus on empowering its workforce underscores its commitment to achieving excellence and driving progress, both within the company and beyond.





