President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
Date
12/24/2024 8:07:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 24, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his birthday congratulations to
President Ilham Aliyev, wishing him success in his activities and
robust health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also congratulated the head of state on
Azerbaijan's joining the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for
Economic Cooperation.
In turn, President Ilham Aliyev thanked once again Türkiye for
its support in this matter.
The two leaders discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation
process and regional security issues. They expressed satisfaction
with the progress in Syria following the collapse of the Assad
regime and agreed to cooperate on efforts to support Syria's social
and economic recovery.
The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that the
friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan
and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas.
They also exchanged views on future cooperation and upcoming
interactions.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109027347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.