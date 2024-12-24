President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his birthday congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev, wishing him success in his activities and robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan's joining the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.

In turn, President Ilham Aliyev thanked once again Türkiye for its support in this matter.

The two leaders discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process and regional security issues. They expressed satisfaction with the progress in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime and agreed to cooperate on efforts to support Syria's social and economic recovery.

The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that the friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas. They also exchanged views on future cooperation and upcoming interactions.